Election day workers not required to quarantine
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says it is advising the public that employed people who served as election day workers are not required to quarantine for a period following the recent general election.
The EOJ said it is aware that a number of employers are advising their employees who served that they must quarantine before returning to work.
But the EOJ said its position is that the requirement is unnecessary as measures in line with World Health Organisation and Pan American Health Organisation standards were put in place to mitigate the risk of possible infection from the COVID-19 disease among electors and poll workers on election day.
It added that further checks with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and public health authorities confirmed that self-quarantine is not a requirement for election day workers.
