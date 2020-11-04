Election splits Congress, GOP bolstered as Democrats falter
WASHINGTON, USA (AP) — The election scrambled seats in the House and Senate but ultimately left Congress much like it began, deeply split as voters resisted big changes despite the heated race at the top of the ticket for the White House.
It's an outcome that dampens Democratic demands for a bold new agenda, emboldens Republicans and almost ensures partisan gridlock regardless of who wins the presidency. Or perhaps, as some say, it provides a rare opening for modest across-the-aisle cooperation.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi was on track to keep control of the Democratic House, but saw her majority shrinking and her leadership called into question. Republicans' control of the Senate tilted their way as GOP senators fended off an onslaught of energized challengers, though a few races remained undecided Wednesday.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he's confident "no matter who ends up running the government" they'll be "trying to overcome all that and get results."
One certainty is the upended projections will force a rethinking of polling, fundraising and the very messages the parties use to reach voters in the Trump era and beyond.
"Our purpose in this race was to win so that we could protect the Affordable Care Act and so that we could crush the virus," Pelosi said earlier this week.
But the dismal outcome for Democrats put the brakes on the ambitious plans for legislative overhauls of health care, infrastructure and racial justice pushed by the party, eager for a sweep of Washington government.
Scott Jennings, a Republican strategist close to McConnell, said win or lose Trump "reorganized the political parties," turning Republicans, not Democrats, into the party of "working-class" America.
"Democrats have a lot to think about when it comes to those voters," Jennings said. "And Republicans have a lot to think about enacting policies germane to those voters."
Democrats countered that with Biden on the brink of victory, the mandate for solutions to the coronavirus crisis, faltering economy and other big issues was as strong as ever.
"We're going to get back to the business of governing," said Zac Petkanas, a Democratic strategist. "Republicans are going to have a choice — whether they're going to be helpful or stand in way."
