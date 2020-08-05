Election victory or not, do not congregate, urges T&T PM
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC)— As Trinidad & Tobago prepares to stage its 12th general election next Monday, Prime Minister Keith Rowley has asked the country's political parties to urge supporters to heed the COVID-19 health protocols.
The election is to select the 41 members of the country's Republican Parliament. The parties contesting the election are Rowley's People's National Movement; United National Congress, led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar; and Congress of the People, led by Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan.
“Put health protocols first,” Rowley urged ahead of the last weekend of the campaigns.
“There are to be no gatherings to celebrate,” he said. “Do not congregate; election victory or not, do not congregate!”
Trinidad & Tobago recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, with an additional three recorded this morning, bringing its total number to 197.
There have been eight COVID-19 deaths here since the first case was reported in March.
