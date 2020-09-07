Election was free, fair – CAFFE

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Citizens Action for Free and Fair Elections (CAFFE) says it is satisfied that last week's general election was “conducted fairly and in the main free from fear”.

The group, which served as election day observers, said there were reports of disturbances but it doesn't believe they impacted the election.

“There were 17 reports of the voting process being interrupted and 11 reports of irregularities. There were 15 reports of persons being allowed to vote openly. There were

14 reported cases of persons who were in line at 5:00 pm not being allowed to vote,” the group said in a statement today.

According to CAFFE, it had 52 roving observers and 195 indoor observers covering 12 of the 14 parishes in the island.

The organisation said there were no reports of polling stations not being opened or equipped to receive the voters and conduct the voting.

The group also noted that COVID-19 protocols were followed at the entrance to and within the polling stations.

CAFFE noted, however, that there were instances when priority was not given to senior citizens and when electors congregated near the polling stations without maintaining the recommended physical distance.

The general election was staged on Thursday, September 3.