Electoral Office using HOPE workers to digitize voters' list

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) says it has engaged the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) programme workers in digitizing Registration Record Card (RRC) information for registered electors on the island's voters' list.

According to the ECJ, nine individuals from the HOPE Programme have been working with the Information Systems Department of the Electoral Office of Jamaica to digitize the registration forms of electors who have registered as far back as 2009.

The HOPE workers have been employed since May 2019, the ECJ said in a release, and will end their tenure in September when a new set of workers will join the organisation.

The work done since the start of the collaboration, forms part of the organisation's thrust and move, which started in March 2011, towards online registration for electors when registering for a voter registration card, the ECJ said, adding that the process of inputting voter information online will assist with the organisation's efficiency in retrieving and verifying information of registered voters.

“The Electoral Office is very aware of the technological age in which we now exist and we believe that embracing technology will bring a greater level of efficiency to the work of the entity and assist us in achieving our core mandate,” Glasspole Brown, Director of Elections was quoted as saying.