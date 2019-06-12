Electric vehicle charging stations coming soon — JPS

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has announced that it will be paving the way for the electrification of the local transportation sector with the roll out of electric vehicle charging stations across the country.

According to the JPS, after full deployment 90 per cent of the Jamaican population will be within 30 kilometres of a charging station. Full deployment is expected by the end of March 2020, JPS said in a statement today.

JPS will build and operate these charging stations on the properties of third party partners, the energy company said.

“The charging stations will be easily accessible, convenient stops, for time-extended charging and will provide electric vehicle drivers with the opportunity to top-up and go, whenever travelling across the island,” the JPS statement said.

The company added that it has been actively collaborating with several stakeholders to review the local electric vehicle market and to propose recommendations to support the acceleration of the growth of the sector.

Electric vehicles have a number of advantages over internal combustion engines vehicles, including: being cheaper to operate than petrol or diesel vehicles; requiring less maintenance; and being eco-friendly as they emit no gases or toxic fumes.