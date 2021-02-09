Electrical issue affecting water supply in northern St Elizabeth
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — In response to complaints, The National Water Commission (NWC) has said that efforts are being made to correct "current disruption" of water supplies to communities in northern St Elizabeth "as soon as possible".
The water provider said the problem was due to an electrical issue at their Siloah facility.
The NWC said "areas affected include Union, Raheen Housing Scheme, Marlborough, Russell Hill, Comfort Hall, Ever Green, Mount Pleasant, Lineside, Appleton Housing Scheme, Oxford, Paul Mountain and Content".
The NWC statement followed complaints from Councillor for the Siloah Division, Audie Myers, relayed by this newspaper to the NWC's public relations manager, Andrew Cannon, about several communities in the Siloah area.
Myers told OBSERVER ONLINE that people most affected by loss of piped water included those in "off-main" sections of Windsor, Thornton, Siloah, Aberdeen and Williamsfield. The communities identified by Myers were not named by the NWC.
"Only people close to the main road getting water," Myers said. "We can't have a situation like this, especially in this COVID time where we are asking people to frequently wash and sanitise ... it is not fair ...," he said.
The NWC statement said: "The company's maintenance team is working to have the matter resolved as soon as possible. NWC regrets any inconvenience caused and craves the patience and understanding of its valued customers".
Myers had told OBSERVER ONLINE he believed cost-saving, scheduled daily water lockoffs between 5:00pm and 2:00am for NWC customers in the Siloah Division, may be related to the problem.
Garfield Myers
