Electrician charged after allegedly attacking common-law wife

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The police yesterday arrested and charged 33-year-old electrician Naja Spence, after he reportedly used a knife and gun to threaten his wife.

Spence, who is of Hatfield, Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland, has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and assault at common-law.

According to the police, about 6:00 pm on Wednesday, September 9, Spence and his common-law wife had an argument during which he reportedly used a knife and a firearm to threaten her.

A report was made to the police and Spence was later taken into custody.