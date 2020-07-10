Electrician charged with assault, illegal possession of firearm

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — An electrician is scheduled to appear before the court to answer to assault and gun charges following an incident in his community on Tuesday, May 12.

Charged with assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm is 44-year-old Glenford Esty of Rosetta Park, Cherry Gardens in St Catherine.

According to the police, about 10:45 am, Esty was involved in a dispute with another man when he allegedly brandished a firearm.

He reportedly fled the scene but was subsequently arrested. Esty was charged following an interview in the presence of his attorney on Thursday, July 9.