Electrician confesses to murder

ST ANN, Jamaica — A St Ann electrician was yesterday charged with murder after he reportedly confessed to the killing of a man in Runaway Bay in the parish on Thursday, October 8.

He is 36-year-old Everett Duncan.

According to the police, about 1:20 pm on the day in question, the body of 38-year-old Patrick Spence was found lying on a dirt track with multiple stab wounds.

The police said their investigation revealed that Duncan was implicated.

He was subsequently arrested, on Friday, October 16.

Arrangements are being made for him to appear in court, the police said.