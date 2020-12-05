Electrician who fled island deported and charged for wounding
ST JAMES, Jamaica - Forty-year-old Floyd Smith, an electrician of Lilliput, St James, has been charged with wounding with intent following an incident on July 18 in his community.
Reports from the Mount Salem Police are that the complainant was playing dominoes when he was approached by Smith who allegedly opened gunfire, hitting him several times. The complainant was transported to hospital where he was admitted. Smith escaped and later fled the country.
Following investigations and collaboration between the Jamaica Constabulary Force and United States law enforcement, Smith was deported to Jamaica on November 17.
Smith was charged following an interview.
His court date is being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy