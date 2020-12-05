Electrician who fled island deported and charged for wounding

ST JAMES, Jamaica - Forty-year-old Floyd Smith, an electrician of Lilliput, St James, has been charged with wounding with intent following an incident on July 18 in his community.

Reports from the Mount Salem Police are that the complainant was playing dominoes when he was approached by Smith who allegedly opened gunfire, hitting him several times. The complainant was transported to hospital where he was admitted. Smith escaped and later fled the country.

Following investigations and collaboration between the Jamaica Constabulary Force and United States law enforcement, Smith was deported to Jamaica on November 17.

Smith was charged following an interview.

His court date is being finalised.