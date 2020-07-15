Electricity, water supply industries among those to grow in first quarter
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Among the industries in Jamaica that have recorded growth in the first quarter of 2020 are electricity and water supply.
The reason, according to the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN), was largely because of increased consumption - 3.9 per cent for water, and 1.6 per cent for electricity.
“There was also an increase of 1.5 per cent in the index for the 'Housing, Water, and Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels' division. This was mainly due to a 5.6 per cent upward movement in the index for the group 'Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels'. This group was impacted by higher electricity rates for the month,” the agency explained at a digital press briefing this morning.
Electricity and water grew by 2.1 per cent.
Other sectors in the services industry that have recorded growth for first quarter 2020 are real estate, renting and business activities; and producers of government services, both by 0.2 per cent.
Under the goods producers and industries sector, agriculture, forestry and fishing as well as manufacturing recorded growth. The former grew by 7.8 per cent, while the latter registered an increase of 2.2 per cent.
