Electricity theft causes power outage in St Catherine community
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Electricity theft in Windsor Heights, St Catherine has once again left customers without power for the third time this month, the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) is reporting.
Customers in Linstead in the parish are also without light due to a broken pole.
However, the company said its crews are working to restore power to the two affected areas by 2:00 pm today.
JPS said the electricity theft in Windsor Heights has caused an overload on a transformer, causing damage to it.
While the company will be replacing the burnt transformer, it is appealing to residents to regularise their supply, “as the theft of electricity affects the quality of service”.
JPS said this is the third time since the start of August that it has had to replace transformers in the community and it “is very costly to both the company and paying customers”.
