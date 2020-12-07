Electricity theft exceed 90% in Riverton City — JPS

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Electricity theft in the Riverton City, St Andrew is at a high of 90 per cent of the power delivered to the community, says the Jamaica Public Service (JPS).

The consumption pattern of non-paying users is at excessive levels — over 600 kilowatt hours (kWh) per day — more than 100 times the average paying customer, said JPS.

The company also disclosed that this high level of theft has also led to several outages in the community, which has 160 customers.

There are over 1,000 households in the Riverton City.

“When non-customers make multiple illegal connections, indiscriminately running a variety of appliances — some heavy duty as well — these multiple breaches result in the system being overloaded, resulting in outages,” said JPS.

It also said it has also lost transformers, and has had circuits burnt due to overloading.

The company is urging residents to become regularised.