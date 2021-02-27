Electronic land-titling project to begin April

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Electronic Land-Titling Project, which seeks to enhance the land-registration process, is to get under way in April.

To commence the initial project activity, a sum of $60 million has been set aside in the 2021/22 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

For the 2021/22 period under the project, it is anticipated that a Project Management Office will be established, staffed and equipped.

The project aims to improve the efficiency of the land-registration process from the point of application through the issuing of a legally binding proof of title.

It is being implemented by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, with funding from the Government of Jamaica and is slated to run from April 2021 to March 2027.