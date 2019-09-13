Electronic warrant module for traffic violations to be rolled out

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An electronic warrant module for traffic violations has been developed by the government and is expected to be effective soon.

During a meeting with stakeholders yesterday at the Ministry of National Security in Kingston, Minister Horace Chang, lauded the Traffic Ticket Management System initiative, saying it will significantly improve ticket management and reduce the amount of time consumed in preparing warrants for traffic violators.

Senior Director, Technology Transformation at the Security Ministry, Arvel Grant, said that the software development is approximately 95 per cent complete.

“We are doing training and sensitisation next week. Following that, we will schedule with the respective courts when they will start using the electronic system,” Grant said.

He noted that training will be undertaken with court administrators and other people within the justice system.

Grant said that the initiative aims to improve the sector as the issuing of warrants in the courts is currently primarily a handwritten, manual process.

“In the case where you may have thousands of matters before the courts each day, you have maybe a couple of hundred persons who will attend court, and then for the remainder, warrants will have to be issued. Now, where you have thousands of warrants to be issued each day, it is inefficient to have persons in the courts writing up the warrants by hand,” he argued.

The module was developed in partnership with several entities, including e-Gov Jamaica, traffic ticketing stakeholders, the Ministry of National Security, and the Court Management Services and aims to improve effectiveness, while making enforcement of the road traffic rules more efficient.

Prior to the full roll-out, a pilot will be undertaken in four courts across the island.