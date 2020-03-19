Elephant Man apologises
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Popular dancehall artiste Elephant Man has issued an apology to the staff of the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, the Ministry of Health and the Jamaican public.
The artiste and his team recently returned to the island from a European tour. It is alleged that he falsified immigration paperwork by failing to declare all the countries which he had visited in the past six weeks.
In a minute and a half long video now circulating social media, the artiste said he mistakenly put the last country he arrived from as opposed to all the countries he visited in the past six weeks.
“I have spoken to the authorities and I am self-quarantined at home. I went directly home from the airport and I have not left my home since,” he said.
The artiste concluded by saying he would never intentionally place other people's lives in jeopardy.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy