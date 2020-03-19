Elephant Man apologises

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Popular dancehall artiste Elephant Man has issued an apology to the staff of the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, the Ministry of Health and the Jamaican public.

The artiste and his team recently returned to the island from a European tour. It is alleged that he falsified immigration paperwork by failing to declare all the countries which he had visited in the past six weeks.

In a minute and a half long video now circulating social media, the artiste said he mistakenly put the last country he arrived from as opposed to all the countries he visited in the past six weeks.

“I have spoken to the authorities and I am self-quarantined at home. I went directly home from the airport and I have not left my home since,” he said.

The artiste concluded by saying he would never intentionally place other people's lives in jeopardy.