Emancipation Day to be observed on Saturday as scheduled

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is advising the public, that Emancipation Day — a public holiday — will be observed on Saturday, August 1, 2020, as scheduled.

The ministry said this is in accordance with the Holidays (Public General) Act, which stipulates that “the 1st day of August (or in case the 1st day of August falls on a Sunday, then the following Monday), which shall be known as Emancipation Day”.

The ministry noted that the Act therefore only makes provision for a change of the day on which the holiday is to be observed, if the holiday falls on a Sunday.

The ministry said employees who work on the upcoming public holidays (ie Saturday, August 1 and Thursday, August 6) will be entitled to payment at “double time” rates as provided for under the Minimum Wage Orders or such other rates specified in their collective labour agreements or employment contracts (where applicable).