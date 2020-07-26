Emancipation Park reopens

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Local Government Minister, Desmond McKenzie, says Emancipation Park in St Andrew has reopened to the public following lockdown measures imposed by the Government due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Parks were among venues allowed to reopen for an initial period of two weeks, beginning June 15. However, Emancipation Park had remained closed.

“I spoke with the Managing Director of the National Housing Trust (NHT), which operates Emancipation Park, and the… management wanted to ensure that the [safety] protocols were in place.

“He advised me that the park is now officially open to the public, including all the requirements that have been stipulated under the Order by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Local Government,” he noted.

McKenzie was speaking at a virtual town hall on Thursday to discuss the ministry's COVID-19 response as the Government gradually reopens the economy.

The protocols for the reopening of theme parks, zoos, and river rafting include the establishment of handwashing stations, markers for social distancing, rails, proper signage, temperature checks and sanitation procedures.