Emergency cleaning of aqueduct to disrupt traffic along Gordon Town Road

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Water Commission is advising that it will be carrying out urgent cleaning of the aqueduct near the Grove Community which is situated along Gordon Town Road in St Andrew.

The company is noting that this work will require the closure of one of the lanes which facilitate traffic out of Gordon Town Road.

The cleaning activity is scheduled to be carried out today from 9:00am to 3:00 pm.

Motorists and pedestrians are being also advised that they may experience traffic delays in the vicinity of this work site and are being urged to obey the signals of the work crew on site.