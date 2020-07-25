Emergency installation work to disrupt water supply to Duhaney Park, Ferry

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission is advising customers that its teams are preparing to carry out emergency valve and pipeline connection work at the Ferry Facility in St Andrew which will cause water supply disruptions to areas situated between the Ferry facility and the Duhaney Park community.

The company said the works will be carried out from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm today, July 25.

Areas to be affected include: The Ferry community, Ferry Police Station and its environs, Tom Cringle Drive, and Duhaney Park.

The company said customers may experience a gradual restoration of their regular water as the system recharges.