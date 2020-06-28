Emergency repairs impact water supply along Washington Blvd, surrounding areas

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says water supply along the Ferry pipeline has been suspended in order to facilitate urgent repairs along the network.

Based on these works, NWC said customers along Washington Boulevard and other areas served by the pipeline are likely to experience water lock offs until the works are completed.

The company said residents in affected areas can expect water to be restored by 6:00 am tomorrow.

Areas affected include Washington Gardens, Hughenden, Molynes Road, Queensborough Seaward Drive, Olympic Way, Penwood and surrounding areas.