Employee engagement must be priority in organisations, says Dunn

KINGSTON, Jamaica — State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Dr Norman Dunn, says employee engagement must become priority in every organisation.

“We are living in a new normal, therefore employee engagement must be placed at the centre of our aspirations as a country, to increase productivity, economic growth and development,” Dunn said.

He was speaking today at the opening ceremony of the Jamaica Business Development Corporation's (JBDC) employee engagement seminar.

“We are now operating in a COVID world where there are reduced work forces, increased revenue targets, work is no longer a place, and there are uncertainties as it relates to what is ahead,” the minister added.

He also said that employers must re-engage their employees as they try to return to some sense of normalcy.

“Leaders have to radically rethink how they go about delivering their organisation's strategy, and question whether the current strategy is still relevant in this new normal. Now more than ever, we have to have greater employee engagement,” he said.

“An organisation with high employee engagement is expected to outperform those with low employee engagement. It is through training that we empower our employees and are able to get their engagement. This I consider to be a key role of the JBDC, and they have been doing a great job in the micro, small and medium-sized enterprise sector,” he noted.

Dunn said that companies will have to increase employee engagement as low levels of productivity and disengagement will negatively impact the bottom line of any organisation and, ultimately, national economic growth.

In the meantime, Chief Executive Officer, JBDC, Valerie Veira, noted that the engagement of a vibrant and productive workforce is critical to the overall growth and development of the Jamaican economy.

She noted that motivated employees, who are properly engaged according to their special strengths and natural talents, will result in a win-win situation not only for businesses, but also for the Jamaican economy.

“Leadership has to be in the moment as things are changing every moment. As the leader, no matter the level you are at, you have to be alive, you have to be well , you have to be that medicine that can keep your team engaged, that makes them want to produce at their best,” she said.