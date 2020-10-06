Employers shouldn't penalise employees who work from home – PM
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Employers who grant employees permission to work from home are being reminded that they must do so without imposing any adverse consequences on the employee.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness said this afternoon that Government is encouraging all businesses to facilitate persons to work from home if they are able to do so.
He told the House of Representatives that the categories of employees who may request their employer's permission to work from home include employees who are immunocompromised with underlying illnesses that are not under control and cannot be in an environment where many people are gathered, and this is certified by a doctor; and employees who have no suitable arrangements available to care for a child, for an elderly or ill family member, or for a person with a disability.
