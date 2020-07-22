Employment for 5,000 young people this summer

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The youth summer employment programme has provided employment and skills training for over 12,000 young people since its inception in 2017, Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie has announced.

McKenzie said over 600 of these young people have gained permanent employment since completing the programme, and over 230 are now being trained by HEART Trust /NTA for certification.

Making his contribution to the 2020/2021 Sectoral Debate yesterday, McKenzie said this year, 5,000 young people will benefit from training and employment opportunities through the youth summer employment programme, which will be implemented in August.