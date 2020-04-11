Empty streets in Port Antonio as Easter curfew gets underway at 3:00 pm
PORT ANTONIO, Portland – The streets of Port Antonio are empty as Portlanders comply with curfew instructions issued by Government.
When OBSERVER ONLINE went to Port Antonio at approximately 4:00 pm (April 11), the usually bustling parish capital at this time on a Saturday, mainly because of market activities, was without activity, as only members of the police were on the streets.
Senior Superintendent in charge of the Portland Police Division Duane Wellington told OBSERVER ONLINE: “We have approximately 98 per cent compliance rate across the parish, truth be told. Portlanders and others have been very cooperative. Businesses have been closing early, thereby allowing workers to get home, and people have been trying to get home.
“The public transport operators have also been complying. Today (Saturday), we had to ask some taxi operators to assist some commuters home as they were stranded. Apparently they misjudged the starting time of the curfew and were left stranded, and the public transport operators complied in assisting the stranded to get home.”
STORY AND PHOTOS BY EVERARD OWEN
