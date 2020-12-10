'End colonialism in region, honour debt owed', UWI vice chancellor urges Europe

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Vice-Chancellor of the University of the West Indies (UWI), Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, has called on the European Parliament to “end colonisation in the region and honour its debt to the people.”

Beckles made the call at a virtual international panel, last week, during a discussion on the poverty legacies of colonisation.

During his presentation, he reminded attendees that Europe's economic development was funded by a “brutal and inhumane system of wealth extraction from the Caribbean, leaving the region impoverished and unable to meet its economic development targets.”

“The Caribbean remains one of the few colonised regions in the world, and Europe's legacy is one of continuing economic exploitation, and the politics and policies of white supremacy,” he said.

“The Caribbean, since pushing for its independence, has taken full responsibility for its future… but that responsibility and accountability relationship is a two-way process,” he noted.

“Europe walked away from its obligations after committing heinous crimes against humanity in the region, stripping it of its natural resources, and enslaving its people. Left behind as the primary legacy is the horrendous social and economic mess that Europe has refused to clean up with a development plan, but the Caribbean has a right to economic fairness and justice,” he added.

Beckles said that Europe's insistence on giving aid instead of economic development funding is reflective of an obsolete mentality that has no honourable place in the 21st century.

According to him, it drives, for example, the impulse to blacklist the region's financial sector, and to be unsupportive of economic diversification strategies.

“This is a top moral priority issue in the international order,” the Professor said, noting that the world is aware of the extent to which Europe plundered the Caribbean to fund its growth and development, while the region is forced to fund its own economic development with debt. Europe, he insisted, owes the West Indies an enormous debt, which can be addressed by a “Marshall Plan” similar to what it offered the East Indies with the “Colombo Plan” between 1950 and 2000.

Reparatory justice, he told the gathering, is about economic development partnership and support. He congratulated the parliament for recognising that time has come for 'repairing this legacy'.