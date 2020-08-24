End physical campaigning, JMEA urges

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) has called on both of the major political parties to immediately stop physical campaigning in light of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement today, the JMEA said this should be mandated through the Disaster Risk Management Act.

The full JMEA statement follows:

“As a country, we have made months of sacrifice and showed early signs of recovery from the effects of the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jamaica and our people cannot afford a major lockdown. If our people are not disciplined enough to abide by the protocols, then our leaders must do what is right for the country, finding the balance between lives and livelihoods.

“We note the increasing difficulty in enforcing the protocols. Embarking on our usual style of 'old school' political campaigning will place added pressure on our key front-line workers and infrastructure.

“Our economy has begun to show signs of rebound and it is therefore, counterproductive to place the country in a position where those gains will now be eroded. It is estimated that Jamaica will suffer a 12 to 14 per cent decline in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the April to June quarter of 2020. Another such quarter would be devastating for the economy and our people.

“As we continue to manage the COVID-19 pandemic a consistent, effective, and transparent enforcement of the stipulated COVID protocols is paramount. If we are to have a strong recovery, then all of us including our political leaders must do what is right for the sake of the nation and the people."