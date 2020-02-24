Energy minister meets with Heaven's Fesco owners and staff

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Energy Minister Fayval Williams yesterday met with the proprietors and staff of the Heaven's Fesco gas station which was damaged by fire last Friday afternoon resulting in the death of 59-year-old mechanic Daniel Farquharson, and the injuring of four others who remain hospitalised.

Williams disclosed that the gas station had met safety and operation standards following an inspection last September.

“I know that from the ministry's perspective, we have processes and procedures in place as it relates to monitoring the safety of [gas] stations across Jamaica. In fact, our information reveals that it was only in September of last year that this station was thoroughly inspected and found to be perfect in its inspection,” she said.

“On Friday late afternoon Jamaica watched a video on social media that saw the devastation that happened to this [gas] station…. I want all of Jamaica to know that maybe what you saw on the video was not the entirety of what happened, because in speaking to Mr Heaven that video did not capture the fact in trying to stop the leaking,” she said.

“I want to commend the fire station, the police and health professionals who all rallied together to ensure that the fire came under control,” she said.

She announced that following a recent review more safety regulations are to be implemented in the petroleum sector.

“Just last week we completed public consultations around some of the [safety regulations], so in short order the industry will be hearing about the additional safety actions that came out of that petroleum review,” she said.

Kasey Williams