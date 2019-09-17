Energy minister to report to House today on future of PCJ

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Fayval Williams, is scheduled to make a statement in the House of Representatives today, regarding the future of the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ).

A release from the ministry yesterday said that the minister will announce “a new institutional arrangement” for the PCJ.

The release added that subsequent to the Cabinet decision, the Ministry had taken steps to consult with the Public Sector Transformation Implementation Unit (PSTIU) of the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, to determine the broad framework for action.

According to the release, a meeting was convened by the Minister and Permanent Secretary with the staff of the PCJ to apprise them of the changes. In the meantime, the PCJ remains open for business until the transition of these functions is completed.

"It was fundamentally important to discuss this with the staff before any public pronouncement from the Ministry," Williams said. She added that the statement to Parliament today will be followed by a press conference, which will be announced later on.

Also on the agenda for the House today are:

Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, to respond to questions from: Opposition spokesman on National Security Fitz Jackson on the Shiprider Agreement between Jamaica and the US, as well as on budget projects, including the upgrading of police stations; Leader of the Opposition, Dr Peter Phillips, will seek answers to his questions as to whether the government is considering a border control system, based on biometrics and analytics; and, Michael Stewart (Southern Manchester) wants to know the status of a marine base which was scheduled for Alligator Pond some time ago.

The House will also debate continuing the additional states of emergency (SOEs) which were declared on September 5, under a 14-day proclamation by the Governor General and announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness at Jamaica House. The extension of 90 days is expected to come into effect, following the end of the 14-day proclamation period on September 19.

Other items on the agenda are: The tabling of the Provisional Collection of Tax (Minimum Business Tax) Order, 2019 (Confirmation and Extension) Resolution, and the Provisional Collection of Tax (Transfer Tax) Order, 2019 (Continuance in Force) Resolution.