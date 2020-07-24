England 258-4 at end of first day against West Indies

KINGSTON, Jamaica— An unbroken 136–run fifth-wicket partnership between Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler carried England to 258-4 against West Indies at close on the first day of the third and final Test match at Old Trafford.

Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler are not out on 91 and 56, respectively.

Opener Rory Burns made a patient 57.

Left-hander Ben Stokes, who made 176 in the previous Test, made 20.

At the start, West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first in grey conditions in Manchester.

They got an early wicket when Roach, the experienced seamer, struck. He trapped Dominic Sibley, the second test century-maker, leg before wicket for zero.

West Indies got further reward when Roston Chase, moving smartly behind square on the off side, swooped in to catch Joe Root short while the England skipper and Burns attempted a quick single.

Two more wickets fell in the post-lunch session.

Stokes was bowled by Kemar Roach, who was excellent early on to capture two wickets.

Burns went to the bowling of off spinner Chase, with Rahkeem Cornwall grabbing a sharp catch at slip.

But the final session of the day went entirely in England's favour as Buttler and Pope went merrily along.

Their partnership has put the hosts in a strong position heading into Saturday's second day.

The series is tied 1-1 after England won the second Test by 113 runs. West Indies had taken a 1-0 lead after a surprising four-wicket victory.

Sanjay Myers