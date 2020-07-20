England beat West Indies in 2nd Test to level series
MANCHESTER, United Kingdom (AFP) — England beat the West Indies by 113 runs to win the second Test at Old Trafford on Monday.
West Indies, who set a nominal 312 to win, were bowled out for 198 on the fifth and final day as England levelled the three-match series at 1-1.
All-rounder Ben Stokes made 176 in England's first-innings 469-9 declared and a dashing 78 not out on Monday that set up another declaration by home captain Joe Root.
Stokes then took two key wickets after Stuart Broad's early treble helped reduce the West Indies to 37-4.
The third and deciding Test of a series that marks international cricket's return from the coronavirus lockdown starts at Old Trafford on Friday.
Brief scores:
England 1st Innings 469-9 dec (B Stokes 176, D Sibley 120; R Chase 5-172)
West Indies 1st Innings 287 (K Brathwaite 75, S Brooks 68, R Chase 51; C Woakes 3-42, S Broad 3-66)
England 2nd Innings 129-3 dec (B Stokes 78 no)
West Indies 2nd Innings 198 (S Brooks 62, J Blackwood 55; S Broad 3-42)
Result: England win by 113 runs
Series: Three-match series level at 1-1
