England overtakes Jamaica in latest INF rankings

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The International Netball Federation (INF) today released the latest INF World Rankings which reflect the most current form of international teams. The latest rankings see Australia retain their position as the top team in the world, with New Zealand in second place. England overtakes Jamaica to claim third place.

Other changes in the top 20 see Malawi move up one place to 6th, Uganda move down to 7th, while Zimbabwe move up a place to 12th and Barbados down to 13th.

The latest list was been updated May 29, 2020 and includes matches up to this date. The ranking list relates to senior teams of member countries that are playing regular international test matches.

INF explains that a rating is a measure of the average performance of a team over a series of matches. Each team earns a certain number of points from each international match. Their rating is the total number of points earned divided by the number of matches played. The team with the highest rating is ranked first in the world. The next highest rating is ranked second and so on.

"Weighting matches played a long time ago are a poorer guide to current form than more recent results. Therefore, past results are weighted, giving a lower weighting to earlier results. For the purposes of this list, matches played since July 2018 currently have a full weighting (100 per cent). Matches played in the two previous years (July 2016-June 2018) have a weighting of 50 per cent," INF said.

Earlier matches are not directly included in the ratings.

Each July, the oldest year of results will drop out of the ratings and the weightings redistributed.