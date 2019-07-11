CWC: England thump Australia to reach first World Cup final in 27 years
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom (AFP) — England marched into the World Cup final for the first time in 27 years today, thrashing reigning champions Australia by eight wickets at Edgbaston to set up a showdown with New Zealand.
Jason Roy hit a blistering 85 as England reached a victory target of 224 with a mammoth 107 balls to spare after bowling out Australia for 223.
Openers Roy and Jonny Bairstow (34) put on 124 for the first wicket, their fourth consecutive century stand.
England, losing finalists in 1979, 1987 and 1992, will now face New Zealand, who have also yet to win the World Cup, in Sunday's title match at Lord's.
The Black Caps, runners-up to Australia in 2015, enjoyed a surprise semi-final win over India yesterday.
