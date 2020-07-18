England's Archer available for third Test despite COVID breach
MANCHESTER, United Kingdom (AFP)— England fast bowler Jofra Archer will be available to play in next week's third and final Test against the West Indies after being ruled out of the second match for a breach of coronavirus protocols, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Saturday.
Both teams have been living in "bio-secure bubble" sites at the Ageas Bowl, the venue for last week's first Test, and Emirates Old Trafford, where the final two matches of the series are taking place.
Archer broke the rules by going home to Hove on Monday, during which time he met with an unnamed individual from outside the "bubble" following England's four-wicket loss in the first Test at Southampton last week before the team travelled to Manchester.
He was then left out of the ongoing second Test that started Thursday, with Archer self-isolating in an onsite hotel room at Old Trafford for five days.
A disciplinary hearing chaired by England managing director Ashley Giles on Friday decided an "undisclosed" fine and a written warning amounted to sufficient punishment, with the 25-year-old Archer's "impeccable record" counting in his favour.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan had called for Archer to also be dropped from the third Test.
Archer will now undergo two COVID-19 tests, which have to produce negative results, before his self-isolation period is lifted.
The ECB said Archer was due to rejoin the squad on Tuesday -- three days before Friday's start of the third Test.
"Jofra Archer has been fined an undisclosed amount and received an official written warning after admitting to breaching the team's bio-secure protocols on Monday 13 July when he made an unauthorised visit to his home in Hove," said an ECB statement.
