Entertainer charged for using car to run over woman

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Forty-eight-year-old entertainer Orville Dennis of Terminal Road in Old Harbour Bay, St Catherine, was charged on Tuesday with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

According to the police, about 10:30 pm on Thursday, January 16, Dennis and a woman were involved in a dispute in the area when he used his motor car to mow her down.

She suffered a fractured leg and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Dennis, who was pointed out to the police, was later arrested and charged.

He is scheduled to appear in the Old Harbour courthouse on Friday, March 27.