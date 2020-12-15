Entertainer held with gun during traffic stop — police
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force says a prominent entertainer was arrested by members of the organisation's Specialized Operations Branch following the seizure of a 9mm pistol with an extended magazine containing 18rounds of ammunition.
The weapon was found during an operation on Holborn Road, St Andrew about 6:00 pm yesterday.
The police report that a Toyota Mark X motorcar was stopped, the occupants searched and the suspect found with the firearm and ammunition.
He was taken into custody in relation to the seizure.
The police did not disclose the entertainer's name.
Investigations are ongoing.
