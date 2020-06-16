Entertainment stakeholders collaborate for reopening solutions

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Entertainment industry leaders and stakeholders in Jamaica met and coalesced efforts to coin pragmatic suggestions for a phased reopening of the entertainment industry.

During the meeting, held on Sunday, stakeholders created a detailed plan that seeks to guide the entertainment industry back on its feet after a three month COVID-19 pause of the sector.

The meeting included members of the cultural, creative and entertainment arena, including fashion, artists, theatre, dance, sound system and DJ's, bar and nightclub owners, events, festivals and service providers.

“Whenever there are issues in the industry we are always scrambling at the last minute to meet and find solutions. We felt as if we needed to be proactive and take a unified step towards finding solutions. So instead of us waiting on the Ministry of Entertainment to tell us the new protocols, we met for three hours and put suggestions forward and hopefully they will be considered when the official protocols are published,” said Ibrahim Konteh, one of the meeting organisers and the marketing and communications lead for the popular Soca Forever and Strictly 2K.

“We are looking to complete this document in short order for the minister for consideration. We had health and safety professionals guiding the dialogue alongside medical doctors to ensure we are presenting a solid suggestion,” said Konteh.

In supporting the call for an entertainment association, Director of Supreme Team Limited and organiser of Sandz and Vacae Weekend, Andrew Ellis praised the meeting for its success while he underscored its effectiveness in facilitating a forum for positive change within the industry.

“I believe the meeting was very productive and is the right step in creating a body that represents the entertainment and events Industry. The various areas of the industry that were represented in the discussion gives signs of encouragement that our industry is ready for a meaningful change, one that represents us as a collective so the needs and wants of all players are heard and discussed in the right forums,” he said.

“Having a unified voice lends more credibility to our issues and suggestions, and also presents the opportunity to create a structure that can attract more help from the government and also possible investments from across the globe,” the promoter continued.

In highlighting the need for a collective voice, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Jamaica Music Society (JAMMS), Evon Mullings said he is in full support of the idea of formalizing a union that represents the best interest of the ecosystem.

“We are extremely pleased by this initiative of entertainment practitioners, in particular event promoters and allied services, to come together and forge a unified front in charting not only a safe way forward, in these COVID times, but to strategize on how to regain viability for the sector which has been devastated by the restrictions imposed due to COVID-19,” Mullings said.

“JAMMS fully understands the critical and virtuous role that the music and entertainment industries play in the economy but more precisely their roles in facilitating livelihoods and income for thousands of ordinary Jamaicans, including our members,” he continued.

He added that: “At the core of our business model is the principle of building strong business relationships and so JAMMS stands ready to engage with organised industry bodies in a bid to work collectively, in getting the entertainment industry on a sound footing once again. As a national music copyright licensing body we are prepared to give our full and practical support to national and sectoral initiatives aimed at bringing the entertainment scene back to life, under the planned phased approaches.”