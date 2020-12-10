Epidemiologist highlights plan to reduce cancer deaths by 25 per cent
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Epidemiologist at the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), Dr Maung Aung, says the Government's six-point strategic plan to reduce cancer morbidity and mortality rate by 25 per cent by 2025, would also reduce the burden and cost to treat the disease, which is the second leading cause of death in the country.
Addressing the final in a series of Mistyblue Cancer Care Foundation Teleconferences that was held yesterday, Dr Aung said one of the strategies is the primary prevention, “where we have invested heavily into changing persons' behaviour and attitude, and to avoid risk factors”.
“Also, another one is early detection in some cancers, so they can be easily treated to avoid deaths,” he said.
He outlined that the other four strategies include improved Cancer Diagnostic and Treatment Services; Rehabilitative, Supportive and Palliative Care; Reorientation of the Health Sector and Cancer Research and Surveillance.
“Due to the ethical and professional responsibilities, we have to make sure we also have diagnostic and treatment services available to all Jamaicans at locations accessible to the population,” said Dr Aung.
“Also, cancer treatment is not normal. So, just like any other disease we have to look at the rehabilitative and supportive services needed to treat these cancer patients [and] for that, we have to reorient the healthcare sector and establish those types of professionals needed,” he added.
Dr Aung indicated that the Government, through the Ministry of Health and Wellness, will continue to deepen its cancer research in order to improve services and save the lives of more Jamaicans stricken with the different forms of cancer.
Wednesday's teleconference was held to raise awareness surrounding cervical and ovarian cancers as well as to highlight preventative strategies. The Westmoreland-based foundation collaborated with the Health Ministry in hosting the event that first began in August.
The intent was to highlight cancer statistics and trends across various platforms to include the MistyBlue Cancer Care Foundation's YouTube and Facebook pages as well as the JIS's YouTube and Facebook pages.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy