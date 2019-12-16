Equipment provided to bolster Traffic Ticket Management System

KINGSTON Jamaica— The Ministry of National Security on Friday handed over equipment to the Court Management Services as part of measures to further streamline the Traffic Ticket Management System (TTMS).

The provision includes 13 laptop and three desktop computers and three printers.

The TTMS is a centralised web-based platform, designed to improve traffic ticket management from the point of issuance to either the payment of fines at tax offices or adjudication in court.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony at the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston, National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang said the equipment will assist the courts to readily access information on matters being adjudicated.

He said the system's implementation is aimed at improving efficiency and effectiveness in the enforcement of the road traffic rules while restoring law and order.

The minister anticipates that this will have a positive impact in resetting Jamaica's public order, road safety and traffic law enforcement.

“The process of just ensuring that we have an efficient ticket management system that can hold individuals accountable is quite a complex one. But it is a very important one because discipline on our roads and restoring and maintaining public order on the streets of Jamaica are critical [to the] safety and security of our citizens,” he said.

Chang noted that the need for constant information sharing among the relevant agencies is critical in the effective management of the system.

“If we get the system working properly and we can hold them [offenders] accountable and it is done fairly and justly, we will have order; I am convinced we can see dramatic changes in public order very quickly. But the issue is to get it done efficiently and fairly so [that] when a ticket is written, it is written for everybody,” the minister added.

Chang said the ministry will continue to collaborate with the Court Management Services in order to combat indiscipline on roads and improve enforcement of the law.

He added that the agencies involved in the TTMS are collaborating to build-out the most efficient and effective system possible.

“Motorists, therefore, will be held accountable for their traffic infractions and the police will impose the appropriate punitive sanctions where applicable. Without this we can't have public order,” he said.

–JIS