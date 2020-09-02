Errol Miller named new IDT chairman

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Errol Miller has been appointed chairman of the Industrial Disputes Tribunal.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, the appointment took effect yesterday, Tuesday, September 1.

The ministry said Miller, who was a career civil servant, comes to the post with over 40 years of experience in the public sector.

His career has moved along a continuum from clerical officer at the Ministry of Health in 1972 to that of chief technical director, Labour Division, Ministry of Labour and Social Security from October 2009 to January 18, 2016.

Portfolio minister Mike Henry welcomed Miller's appointment as a “clear example of upward social mobility.”

“This climb to the pinnacle of his career speaks volumes for Miller's dedication and commitment to the people of Jamaica, but moreso the workers, whose interests and well-being underpin his indefatigable service,” the minister said.

Henry also said that Miller's eminence in the field of industrial relations and contribution to the tenets of the International Labour Organization (ILO) on the international scene have prepared him well for his new position as chairman of the IDT.