Estranged boyfriend charged with wounding woman's new partner

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — A Trelawny farmer has been charged with wounding with intent after he allegedly used a stone to injure his ex-girlfriend's new partner last year.

He has been identified as 40-year-old Winston Lee otherwise called 'Junior', of Sterling Hall in Trelawny. The incident took place in the parish on Thursday, September 25, 2020.

According to the police, about 9:30 pm, a man went to visit his girlfriend when Lee, who is her estranged boyfriend, came to the house and attacked him. Lee reportedly used a stone to hit the complainant in the head causing a wound and dislocating his neck. The complainant reported the matter to the police.

The police said a warrant was prepared and Lee was arrested during a sting operation on Wednesday, January 20. He was subsequently charged.