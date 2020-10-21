Europe records 927,000 virus cases in a week — WHO

GENEVA, Switzerlan (AP) — The World Health Organization says Europe again reported a new high in the weekly number of coronavirus cases during the pandemic last week, recording more than 927,000 cases.

The UN health agency says in its latest global report on the coronavirus that the continent had a 25 per cent spike in confirmed cases last week and was responsible for 38 per cent of all new cases reported worldwide.

France, Britain, Russia, the Czech Republic and Italy were responsible for more than half of new COVID-19 cases in the region.

The WHO report says the number of deaths in Europe also “continues to climb” and increased by one-third from the previous week.

Slovenia has declared a 30-day state of emergency with a curfew in response to the increasing coronavirus transmission. WHO says Slovenia has reported a total of 164 deaths, including 12 confirmed deaths in the past week.