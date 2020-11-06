Europe still virus epicentre this week

PARIS, France (AFP)— The number of people infected by the coronavirus continued to surge in Europe over the past week, keeping the continent at the epicentre of the pandemic.

- Acceleration continues in US, Europe -

The pandemic continued to rampage over the past week across the world with a record average of 526,000 new daily cases, 11 percent more than during the previous seven-day period, according to an AFP tally on Friday at 1100 GMT.

With 282,000 new cases daily, Europe is still the most-affected region -- far ahead of the US and Canada where new cases averaged 98,000 per day.

However, the rate of increase in Europe dropped to 17 per cent from 40 per cent the previous week, while the North American nations saw the rate decrease slightly from 27 per cent to 22 percent.

New infections increased by 16 per cent in the Middle East and by 15 percent in Africa

Regions witnessing a slowing of the rate of new infections include Asia by two percent and Latin America and the Caribbean by 18 per cent.

Australia and Oceania is virtually virus-free with a mere 17 new cases daily reported, down 13 percent.

The number of confirmed cases only reflects a fraction of the actual number of infections, as different countries have different counting practices and levels of testing.