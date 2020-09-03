Even with voting challenges, Cuthbert Flynn confident

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Incumbent for St Andrew West Rural Juliet Cuthbert Flynn is brimming with confidence, and even amid some challenges being experienced in the constituency, she hopes to once again win when the final votes are counted.

Cuthbert Flynn told OBSERVER ONLINE that the morning has been going well, but there are a number of people coming out and having challenges with finding out where to vote.

"The electoral app is down so that was creating some issues, but we have sorted that out as there are other numbers we could call to find out where persons vote. That has been the biggest problem – a bit of confusion with persons not knowing where to go and vote and not finding their names on the list, having to go up and down to vote," she said.

One such voter was Kerry-Ann Harris who expressed her disgruntlement to the incumbent arguing that she has been sent back and forth from the Stony Hill Heart Academy to the Stony Hill Primary School and vice versa with no resolution.

Cuthbert Flynn assisted Harris and she was sent to the primary school to cast her vote, but Harris said she was frustrated.

"I have been getting a lot of back and forth and right now I am tired and frustrated. I understand the challenge and I am being patient, but it is frustrating. However, I am determined to vote today," she said.

Kimberley Hibbert