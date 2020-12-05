Everton Silent wanted by Westmoreland police

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The police have listed 28-year-old Everton Silent, otherwise called 'Piranha' and 'Chucky' from Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, as wanted.

According to the police, Silent is wanted in connection with the murder of 25-year-old mechanic Oshane Anthony Pryce.

The police urged Silent to turn himself in immediately.

The police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Savanna-la-Mar police at (876) 955-2536, Crime Stop at 311 or police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

The police also reminded citizens that it is a criminal offence to harbour or create a safe haven for criminals.