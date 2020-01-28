Ex-Jamaican policeman charged with California killing
CALIFORNIA, United States (AP) — Three men, including a former Jamaican police officer, were charged with murder for the death of a Southern California man during a home invasion robbery, authorities said Thursday.
The former officer, Omar Miller, 41, of Ft Lauderdale, Florida, and Andre Andrews, 34, of Hollywood, Florida, appeared in an Orange County courtroom on Thursday but didn't enter pleas.
They were arrested last month in Florida with help from the FBI and were extradited to California on Wednesday, the Orange County district attorney's office said.
Devon Quinland, 33, of Westminster, California also was arrested in December. He made a court appearance last month but also didn't enter a plea.
The three are charged with killing 20-year-old Raymond Alcala at his Irvine home on October 26.
Alcala was shot several times. Another man in the home also was shot but survived.
Last month, the three men were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, assault with a firearm and murder with special circumstances that make the eligible for the death penalty if convicted.
The three men remain jailed without bail.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy