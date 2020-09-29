Ex-cop on shooting charge to return to court Nov 10
ST MARY, Jamaica — A former policeman is to return to court on November 10 in relation to a shooting in St Mary in 2013.
David Bernard, who was a detective constable in the Jamaica Constabulary Force, was charged with wounding last Thursday.
The charge follows an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).
It is in relation to a shooting injury incident in Paggee district, Port Maria, St Mary on February 20, 2013.
Bernard appeared before the Port Maria Parish Court last week and was granted bail in the sum of $50,000 with one or more surety.
