Exotic dancer dies by misadventure in Lucea

HANOVER, Jamaica — Detectives in Hanover are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman at a bar in Second Brissett district, Lucea, Hanover yesterday.

Dead is a 27-year-old Roxanne Evans, an exotic dancer of Rose Heights, St James.

Police reports are that about 12:30 am, it is alleged that Evans was at the establishment dancing when another woman jumped on top of her.

She sustained injuries and was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.