Expect delays along Guava Ridge to Content Gap roadway
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising motorists to expect lengthy delays along the Guava Ridge to Content Gap roadway in St Andrew, as paving activities are currently underway.
The NWA said the activities, which began in the final week of April, are scheduled to be completed by the end of May.
Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, said the paving activities form part of the rehabilitation project that has been ongoing at that location.
He noted that the roadway is narrow and the large equipment, that are required for this activity, will cause intermittent blockage.
The NWA said the rehabilitation project, which saw roadways across the island being redone, also included the laying of 4,800 metres of potable water-lines by the National Water Commission (NWC).
According to the NWA, the project is being undertaken at a cost of $164 million and is now 80 per cent complete.
The NWA urged motorists to exercise patience and caution while travelling the roadway and to obey the instructions of flag persons and posted warning signs.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy