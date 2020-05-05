Expect delays along Guava Ridge to Content Gap roadway

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising motorists to expect lengthy delays along the Guava Ridge to Content Gap roadway in St Andrew, as paving activities are currently underway.

The NWA said the activities, which began in the final week of April, are scheduled to be completed by the end of May.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, said the paving activities form part of the rehabilitation project that has been ongoing at that location.

He noted that the roadway is narrow and the large equipment, that are required for this activity, will cause intermittent blockage.

The NWA said the rehabilitation project, which saw roadways across the island being redone, also included the laying of 4,800 metres of potable water-lines by the National Water Commission (NWC).

According to the NWA, the project is being undertaken at a cost of $164 million and is now 80 per cent complete.

The NWA urged motorists to exercise patience and caution while travelling the roadway and to obey the instructions of flag persons and posted warning signs.